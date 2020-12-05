1/1
William Obadowski
William Obadowski, 70, life-long resident of New Britain, passed away on December 3, 2020 after a short illness. The son of the late Stanley and Helen (Hanulak) Obadowski, William was born and raised in New Britian, and graduated from EC Goodwin Tech. William worked at Al's Beverage Company (previously David's Soda) as a warehouse manager for more than 40 years where he made many lifelong friends. Above all, William loved his family. He was a loving brother to his three sisters and uncle and great-uncle to twelve. He is survived by, and will be dearly missed by his three sisters: Judy Kulak and her husband David, of Bristol; Eileen Maciag and her husband Thomas, of Berlin; and Diane Kowalczyk and her husband Thomas, of Unionville; his nephews and nieces: David and Michael, Lauren and Tara, Matthew, Nathan, and Jack; his great-nephews and nieces: Emma, Henry, Rory, Cecilia, Greyson, Grace, and Harrison. An hour of visitation will be held at New Britain Memorial-Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave, New Britain on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 8:30-9:30am, funeral mass to follow at St. Mary's Ukranian Church, Winter St, New Britain at 10:00am, with burial to follow at St. Mary's Ukranian Cemetery, Osgood Ave, New Britain. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in William's name to ALS Association at www.als.org. For an online memorial, please visit www.NewBritainSagarino.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 5, 2020.
