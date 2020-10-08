William P. Culshaw, 87, of Bloomfield CT passed away peacefully on Monday, October 5th, 2020. Bill was born in New York, New York to William Culshaw of Liverpool, England and Mary (Mollie) Hickey Culshaw of Kildare, Ireland. After graduating from Rice High School, Bill spent 4 years in the US Navy serving as a machinist aboard the USS Manchester (CL-83) during the Korean War. Returning home to NYC, he pursued his love of airplanes by enrolling in the Academy of Aeronautics to study mechanics. Following graduation, he moved to East Hartford and began his lifelong career with Pratt and Whitney Aircraft. In 1959 Bill married his hometown sweetheart Susan (Smith) of NYC. Soon after, he began night school to earn his college degree and in 1965 he graduated from the University of Hartford School of Engineering. Bill spent most of his career at Pratt as a test engineer in the JT9D program, the jet engine designed specifically for jumbo jets like the Boeing 747. This work took him to Toulouse, France for long intervals at Airbus and on an around-the-world-tour with a prototype design. After over four decades with Pratt, Bill retired and then returned the following week for a 10-year career as a consultant at the same desk and phone number. Always Mr. Fix-It, Bill finally decided to pursue that vocation full time. Bill is survived by his wife Sue of Bloomfield, daughter Alison of Brooklyn NY, brother Paul of Yorktown Heights NY, as well as many nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be held at 10am on Friday, October 9th at the Church of St. Timothy, 1116 North Main St, West Hartford, CT. In order to adhere to COVID safety mandates, masks will be required, as well as 6' of social distancing, and a maximum number of 100 participants. The service will be live-streamed at https://youtu.be/NGAn4ll_B7g
When it is safe to gather, there will be a Memorial Mass to celebrate Bill's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Connecticut chapter of the National Kidney Foundation
: kidneyCT.org
. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at: www.molloyfuneralhome.com
.