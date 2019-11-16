Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Eastham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William P. Eastham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William P. Eastham Obituary
William P. Eastham, 24, of Ellington, formerly of Enfield, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Hartford Hospital from complications of a blood clot condition. Born in Hartford, CT, he was the son of Sherri (Webb) Sobanski and the late Herbert Sobanski, Jr., who passed away on November 2, 2019. Will grew up in Enfield, graduating from Howell Cheney Technical High School. Most recently, he worked for the Hoffman Auto Group. He enjoyed playing video games, soccer, and spending time with his friends and family. Will had a vibrant personality that could light up a room, a bright smile, and an easy going demeanor. A devoted son and grandson, loving brother, and friend, he will be deeply missed by so many. Besides his mother Sherri, he leaves his siblings, Joseph Sobanski of Berlin, Germany, Nicholas Sobanski of Manchester, Brian and Lillian Sobanski of Enfield; his maternal grandparents, William and Barbara Webb; and his grandmother, Kathleen Shephard. His family will receive friends on Monday, November 18 from 4-6 PM at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd. Enfield, with a Service at 6 PM. Burial will be private for the family. For online condolences, please visit www.leetestevens.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -