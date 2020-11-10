William P. Hornyak, Jr., 60, of East Hartford, CT, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 7, 2020. He was born in New Britain, CT, son of Elfrieda (Thaxton) Ballou and the late William P. Hornyak. Bill was currently working at Ace Hardware in East Hampton as a paint manager. He was a motorcycle/Harley enthusiast, who also enjoyed vacationing in his motor home and photography. Besides his mother, Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Carol (Hatch) Hornyak; two children, Crystal Aresco and her husband Josh, and William P. Hornyak, III; sister, Margaret Russell and her husband Jerry; brother, Mark Hornyak; two goddaughters; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Paul Hornyak. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 5-7 P.M., with a prayer service to take place at 7 P.M., at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT. Burial will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association
, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231. To leave a condolence online, or for directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com