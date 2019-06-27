William P. Surmolian. It is with extremely heavy heart that I share with you the passing of my dear kind husband & partner of 43 years, William P. "Billy" Surmolian. Billy passed peacefully on Monday, June 24, 2019 with his "two girls" by his side. Billy was born on St. Patrick's Day 1943 to the late William J. & Edith (Apperti) Surmolian. Billy leaves his wife Dorothy, (or Dot as he called her) and his stepdaughter Lori Grayson, both of East Windsor and a brother, Bob Surmolian of Hartford. He also leaves two brothers-in-law, William Jackson of FL and Mark Charatan of Wethersfield and four sisters-in-law, Geraldine White of Enfield, Vivian Cicero of Windsor, Margie Jubrey of Enfield, Bev Jackson of Newington. He also leaves a special cousin, Patty Dorris of Hartford, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and his extended family, Mark, Lori, Jonathan, and Jason Platti of North Granby. Billy was predeceased by two sisters, Joanna (infant) Surmolian and Laura Charatan. His family will receive friends Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 3-6 PM at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of the donors' choice. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com to leave on-line condolences and view complete obituary. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary