Passed from this life on Saturday June 22 from Prostate Cancer In Ocean Pines, Md., his home for the last five years. Prior to this he lived in Ambler Pa. since 1972. He was born in Hartford Ct. to Marshall P. and Elsie P. Deasy Sept. 25, 1932. He grew up in West Hartford, graduated from Hall high and went on to Univ. of Ct. and Boston University. His entire work life was in the Insurance industry, starting with Conn. Mutual in Htfd. and ending as an agent with Prudential Life in Pa. He leaves his wife of 64 years, Blanche Ducharme Deasy who's heart he captured at the age of 16, two children Mitchell P. Deasy and Boloroo of Alameda Calif., Jennifer Deasy Mitsch and Greg of Ocean Pines, two grandchildren, Richard Schlegel of Como Colorado and Lauren Schlegel of Doylestown Pa. and a sister Carol Deasy Dickson and Robert K. of West Hartford. His half brother Marshall P. Deasy Jr. pre-deceased him. Cremation and spreading of ashes ends his journey.