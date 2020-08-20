William R. Cote, 84, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Born in the Thompsonville section of Enfield, son of the late Ledger and Pearl (Southier) Cote, he was a lifelong resident of Enfield and a graduate of Enfield High School. William was a federal meat inspector for the United States Department of Agriculture for twenty years, retiring in 1984. He was a member of the Enfield Senior Center, and enjoyed playing cards at the senior center, a navy veteran and a communicant of St. Martha's Church. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Raymond Cote, Kenneth Cote, Gerald Cote and a sister, Ruth Connolly. He leaves his wife of sixty-two years, Ann M. (LoVoi) Cote, his children and their spouses, Angela Cote and James Skoglund of Manchester, Daniel and Lorena Cote of Oro Valley, AZ, Patricia and Nick Recchia of East Longmeadow, Anita and Tom Cronin of Mansfield, four sisters, Jeanne Basile of Enfield, Carol Hines of Somers, Diane Rosenberg of Windsor, Cheryl Karcz of Albion, NY, eight grandchildren, Anthony Recchia, Joseph Recchia, Nicole Recchia, Jaclyn Cronin, Ryan Cronin, Megan Cronin, Samantha Cote, Sydnie Cote, great-grandchild, Enzo Recchia and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Calling hours are Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road from 2-5pm. A Funeral Mass will be at St. Martha's Church, 214 Brainard Road on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 10am. The burial will follow in St. Patrick's King Street. Masks and social distancing must be maintained. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Martha's Church, 214 Brainard Road, Enfield, CT 06082 or to the Alzheimer's Association
, Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, S#4B, Southington, CT 06489. For online condolences, please visit www.brownefuneralchapel.com