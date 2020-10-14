1/1
William R. Day
William Roger Day, 74, of Simsbury, loving husband of 30 years to Jeanne (Lecrenier) Day, peacefully passed away at home on October 10, 2020, surrounded by family. He is the son of the late Loftus William and Katherine (Haberern) Day. Prior to moving to Simsbury, Bill had lived in Unionville, Canton, and Bloomfield. He worked for several companies including The Hartford Courant, Finest Super Markets, The Town of Simsbury, Land Systems and Ensign-Bickford Realty until retiring in 2000. He is survived by his children Holly (Ross Sawyer), Tyler (Nicole) and Kasey Prusaczyk (Chris), their mother and his first wife Sandra Pippin Hodson, and his grandchildren, who he adored, Janey Prusaczyk and Connor Day; his step-grandchildren Bret and Ariana Stickell; his beloved dog Marina; his sisters Arlene Avak, Laraine Jones, June Constantine and brothers Donald and Robert. He was predeceased by brothers Loftus "Buddy" and Richard "Dickie". He could make the grumpiest person smile and get the quietest person to talk. He had the wisdom and patience to fix anything and to help others. He loved a good game of horseshoes, Jarts or bocci and in the colder months set back, pool and darts. His favorite vacation spot was at the Cape, in Falmouth, enjoying time with his family for pertineer 50 years. A late night with Bill wouldn't be right without the music of Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash being played frequently and loudly. He will "indudatably" be missed. Upon Bill's request, there will be no services. He would prefer you use that time to plant a tree, be with your dog or have a good time. Donations in his memory can be made to Fidelco or Foodshare. To extend online condolences or share a memory, please visit Farleysullivan.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 14, 2020.
October 13, 2020
Uncle Donald & Day family-So sorry to hear of your brother's passing. I was surprised to hear that he was a former EB Realty employee. I am sure we have had some coworkers in common. I enjoyed his special slang terms-reminded me of Grandpa Cameron and his words from PEI.
Kelly Griffith
Family
