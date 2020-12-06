1/1
William R. Dwyer
William "Bill" Richard Dwyer passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the age of 63 years. Bill was predeceased by his parents, William J. Dwyer and Anna Skelley Dwyer. Bill grew up in East Hartford and attended Penney High School- where he enjoyed his free range childhood with his friends on Roxbury Rd. He worked for over 40 years as a car salesman and was last employed at J&M Automotive Sales in Naugatuck with a great group of people. He and enjoyed golf and tennis in his free time. In its heyday, Bill enjoyed going to the Greater Hartford Open (GHO) with friends and family. More than anything, Bill enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Bill is survived by his sister, Mary Anne, and her husband, Donald Hepler of Branford. He is remembered fondly by as the "favorite uncle" of his niece, Emily "Emmy" Taylor- along with her husband, Kevin, and son, Luke. He is also dearly missed by his nephew Connor "ConDog" Hepler and his fiance, Emily Dumala. He will be forever remembered by family and friends. Funeral Service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter at 749 E. Main St in Branford, CT. "Go gcastar ar a chéile arís muid"- Until we meet again. Please see online memorial @wsclancy.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 6, 2020.
December 1, 2020
Mary Anne, I was shocked to learn about Bill's passing. My heartfelt condolences to you and your family. Bill was one of my best buddies growing up on Roxbury Rd. We had a lot of great times in that neighborhood with so many kids our age. We played football and baseball on Trinity Lane because there wasn't much traffic . We rode our bikes around the neighborhood. Played Basketball over at Jimmy"s house. When we were old enough we all worked on the farm behind your house. It was the best place in the world to grow up. He was the type of kid that everyone loved to be with. We remained in contact for over 60 years. I will miss Bill dearly.
Michael Gallo
Friend
December 1, 2020
Mary Anne, So sorry to hear about Billy. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.

Kathy (McCaffery) Caruso
Neighbor
