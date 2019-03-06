Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
491 High Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-5439
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
491 High Street
Middletown, CT 06457
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius X church Middletown
Resources
More Obituaries for William McInerney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William R. McInerney

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William R. McInerney Obituary
William R. McInerney, 64, of Middletown, beloved husband of Susan Asermly, passed away suddenly on Monday, March 4th. Born on May 14, 1954 in Middletown, he was the son of Charles McInerney and the late Margaret (Tolette) McInerney.William, better known as "Billy Mac," was a firefighter for Middletown where he served for over 30 years. Billy was a Fire Service Historian throughout his life, fixing old fire trucks and apparatus. Billy was a trustee of the Connecticut Firemen's Historical Society. He was a jack of all trades and a master of all. Sometimes a man of very few words, but he was always listening. We will love and miss you Billy Mac. Besides his father and wife he is survived by a daughter, Lindsey McInerney, a sister and brother-in- law Judy and Charlie Cecchini, a niece, Erin Cecchini, two step-sons, Donald and Derek Anderson, two step-daughters, Taylor DiDominiscis and Chelsea Asermly. The funeral will be held on Saturday at 10 am in St. Pius X church Middletown. Burial will be in the family plot in Minor Cemetery Middletown. Friends may call at the Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home 491 High St. Middletown on Friday from 4 to 7 pm. Those who wish may make donations to the Connecticut Firemen's Historical Society 230 Pine St. Manchester, Ct. 06040
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
Download Now