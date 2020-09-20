William R. Senk, 53, of Tolland died unexpectedly on Thursday, September 17, 2020. He was born in Vernon on March 26, 1967 to William Senk and the late Dorothy (Mellen) Zaccaro. Billy lived the majority of his life in Tolland. Graduating from Cheney Tech Electrical program, he became an electrician by trade. He is survived by parents William and Sharon Senk of Ellington; his brother Nathaniel Nissen and his wife Thiemba and their son Treme; his sister Stacey Klocker and her husband Erick and their daughter Maddison. At the request of the family, all services will be held privately. For online condolences please visit pietrasfuneralhome.com