William Robert Workman, 59, of Naugatuck, CT, passed away peacefully at home on January 8, 2020. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, on January 19, 1960, he was the son of the late Rosealie (Parks) Strozeski and William Ray Workman. He leaves his son, Travis J. Workman, of West Hartford, CT. He was predeceased by his sister, Rose Irene Workman, of Baltimore, Maryland. He made his living as a painting contractor for over 25 years in Connecticut, where he gave his creative best. He loved to fish, listen to country music, and live life to the fullest. He will be missed for his generous heart. Final arrangements will be private. In his memory, do something kind for someone, and donate to a . www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 19, 2020
