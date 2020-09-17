William Russell Ahrens Sr. 89, of Granby, beloved husband of Lois Ahrens, passed away on September 13, 2020 with his family by his side. Bill was born April 29, 1931 to Julius and Rita Ahrens. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was an Electrical Contractor in the Farmington Valley area for many years until his unfortunate blindness. Bill was one of the original founders of Granby Ambulance and a proud member of the South Congregational Church, Granby. He spent many years at his cottage in East Otis, Massachusetts on the Otis Reservoir. Family was most important to Bill, he cherished every moment shared with them. He leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Lois Johnson Ahrens, son William R. Ahrens Jr. of Granby, sister Doris Ahrens of Granby, two grandchildren Jonathan Tyler Ahrens and Courtney Elizabeth Ahrens of North Granby, many nieces and nephews, and sister-in law Shirley Collins Morton and her husband Tony of Dade City, Florida. Bill was loved dearly and will be missed greatly. Calling hours will be Sunday, September 20th, 2020, 4-6:30PM with a service celebrating Bill's life at 6:30PM, all to take place at Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook St. Granby. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com