1/2
William Russell Ahrens
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Russell Ahrens Sr. 89, of Granby, beloved husband of Lois Ahrens, passed away on September 13, 2020 with his family by his side. Bill was born April 29, 1931 to Julius and Rita Ahrens. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was an Electrical Contractor in the Farmington Valley area for many years until his unfortunate blindness. Bill was one of the original founders of Granby Ambulance and a proud member of the South Congregational Church, Granby. He spent many years at his cottage in East Otis, Massachusetts on the Otis Reservoir. Family was most important to Bill, he cherished every moment shared with them. He leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Lois Johnson Ahrens, son William R. Ahrens Jr. of Granby, sister Doris Ahrens of Granby, two grandchildren Jonathan Tyler Ahrens and Courtney Elizabeth Ahrens of North Granby, many nieces and nephews, and sister-in law Shirley Collins Morton and her husband Tony of Dade City, Florida. Bill was loved dearly and will be missed greatly. Calling hours will be Sunday, September 20th, 2020, 4-6:30PM with a service celebrating Bill's life at 6:30PM, all to take place at Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook St. Granby. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:30 PM
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
20
Service
06:30 PM
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
364 Salmon Brook St.
Granby, CT 06035
860-653-6637
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved