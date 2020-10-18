COLCHESTER- William Sperry Christenson, 78, died on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Harrington Court after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease ended by Covid-19. He was born in Hartford on January 31, 1942 to the late Lester G. and Ann B. (Irwin) Christenson. Bill graduated from Wethersfield High School then joined the U.S. Army in 1960, where he proudly served his country until 1966. Bill lived a solitary lifestyle; he was a bus and train enthusiast who loved to travel the country by these modes of transportation and worked as a ticket agent for Greyhound and other transportation companies. Bill is survived by his sister Margaret Ciaglo and her husband James W. Ciaglo Jr. of Colchester and his nephews, James W. Ciaglo III and wife Maureen of New Milford, Matthew D. Ciaglo and wife Abigail of Colchester, LT-CMDR Michael J. Ciaglo USCG RET and wife Ashley of, Serverna Park, Maryland, and Jonathan W. Ciaglo of Colchester. In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his sister Elizabeth "Betsy" S. Christenson. There are no calling hours. Burial will be private at the family's convenience. Donations in Bill's name may be made to Windham Special Olympics
Team c/o Karen Schenck P.O. Box 213 Sterling, CT 06377. Belmont Funeral Home LLC has been entrusted with these arrangements.
.