1/2
William S. Christenson
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COLCHESTER- William Sperry Christenson, 78, died on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Harrington Court after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease ended by Covid-19. He was born in Hartford on January 31, 1942 to the late Lester G. and Ann B. (Irwin) Christenson. Bill graduated from Wethersfield High School then joined the U.S. Army in 1960, where he proudly served his country until 1966. Bill lived a solitary lifestyle; he was a bus and train enthusiast who loved to travel the country by these modes of transportation and worked as a ticket agent for Greyhound and other transportation companies. Bill is survived by his sister Margaret Ciaglo and her husband James W. Ciaglo Jr. of Colchester and his nephews, James W. Ciaglo III and wife Maureen of New Milford, Matthew D. Ciaglo and wife Abigail of Colchester, LT-CMDR Michael J. Ciaglo USCG RET and wife Ashley of, Serverna Park, Maryland, and Jonathan W. Ciaglo of Colchester. In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his sister Elizabeth "Betsy" S. Christenson. There are no calling hours. Burial will be private at the family's convenience. Donations in Bill's name may be made to Windham Special Olympics Team c/o Karen Schenck P.O. Box 213 Sterling, CT 06377. Belmont Funeral Home LLC has been entrusted with these arrangements. Condolences to the family may be made at www.belmontfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Belmont Funeral Home
144 South Main Street
Colchester, CT 06415-1464
(860) 537-2900
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved