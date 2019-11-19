Hartford Courant Obituaries
William S. "Bill" Cowee, 90, of South Windsor, beloved husband for 66 years of Eleanor Cowee, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Bill proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed building and flying model airplanes and loved playing golf. Besides his wife, William is survived by his children, Michael W. Cowee and his wife Melanie, Brian S. Cowee, Mark D. Cowee, and Lynn M. Gauthier and her husband Don; his brother, Gerald Cowee and his wife Mary; 15 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his son, Daniel Cowee. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, 10 a.m., at St. Junipero Serra Parish, St. Francis of Assisi Church, 673 Ellington Rd., South Windsor. Burial will be private. For on line condolences or to share a memory with the family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 19, 2019
