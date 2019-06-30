G. William Saxton (Bill), 91, of Farmington, beloved husband of Jessie (Salzer) Saxton, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 27th, 2019. Born in Hartford, he grew up in the Frog Hollow neighborhood where he created lifetime friendships that endured these so many long years. He was most proud of being a member of the Hartford Public High School, Class of 1945. He attended Wesleyan University with the help of a Louis A. Fox Scholarship to graduate in 1950 with a BA in Mathematics. Throughout his career he continued to mentor Fox scholars and following Mr. Fox's death became the foundation's executive director for twenty years. He was forever grateful to Mr. Fox and his veterans' benefits, earned for service in the US Army Occupation of Japan immediately following World War II, for the financial resources to finish college. His career as a teacher and administrator in the Hartford Public Schools began in 1951 as a math teacher at Weaver High School, later becoming head of the math department at Buckley High School. From 1964 until retiring in 1992, he served in a variety of administrative positions as Director of Secondary Education and Research to complete his career as assistant to the superintendent. He earned a Master's Degree from Trinity College. Bill loved travelling with old friends and especially his son and daughter-in-law to his favorite destinations in Germany and Austria. He and Jessie learned to square dance forty years ago and were devoted to the large group of friends at Central Valley Squares that shared fun times dancing. The family is most appreciative of the wonderful care given to Bill during his brief stay at Avon Health Center. He and Jessie, married nearly 67 years, raised a family in the Highlands neighborhood of Farmington. Bill is survived by his two children, Brian Saxton and his wife Lisa of St Joseph, MI and Sharon Farrell and her husband Tim of Cromwell; his grandchildren, Pam Saxton, Bill Hatfield, Kelly Farrell, and Jennifer Farrell; and son-in-law Fred Hatfield. He was predeceased by his beloved daughter Larilyn "Missy" Hatfield in 2012. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc. of Unionville, www.ahernfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 30, 2019