William T. "Wild Bill" Beresford

William T. "Wild Bill" Beresford Obituary
William Beresford (Wild Bill) passed away peacefully on March 8th. He was a rugged rascal with a big heart who lived too short a life. Billy graduated from Suffield High School and went on to become a master Millwright who could truly fix anything but a broken heart. He leaves behind his Mother, Rose (Henderson) Beresford, and brother Michael Beresford, both of Southwick, MA. He is predeceased by his Father (Raymond Samuel Beresford). He also leaves behind his Best friend and ex-wife Jeanie Wild who stood by him to the end. He leaves his step children Christine Tuczinski of Granville, Jesse Ellis of El Paso, Sarah Ellis of Windsor and Becky Ellis (and Eric Doumlin) of Windsor Locks along with 9 grandchildren who he loved with all his heart. He also begrudgingly left behind his 70 FL Harley (Spot) of 39 years and many, many family members and friends. A lifting of the glass and celebration of life will be held at the Shamrock Café in Suffield on March 30th at 3:00. Memorial donations may be made to Circle of Care, www.thecircleofcare.org for support of children with cancer.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 22, 2019
