William T. Bouchelle, Jr., age 76, of Somers, CT passed away suddenly on Monday, February 25, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. He was the son of the late W. Taylor and Mary Alice (McSherry) Bouchelle. Bill graduated from Villanova University and retired from Hamilton Standard in 2000 after 36 years. He was a member of the Somers Fire Department for over 40 years, being awarded Fireman of the Year in 2017. Bill is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ann Marie Bouchelle; his son William T, III, and his wife Cindy Bouchelle; a granddaughter Angelica Marie all of East Windsor, CT; two sisters Anne D. Lawshe-Uth, of Huntington NY, and Sherry Billhimer of Gulfport, FL; a brother Robert Bouchelle of Melbourne Beach, FL, as well as numerous cousins. Bill also leaves special friends Andy and Alice Gabriel, Fran and Walt Olszewski, Pauline and Bob Sciaretta, Dick and Nancy Joyce, Tom and Judy Mehl, and Bill Meier.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13th at All Saints Parish, 25 School Street, Somersville, CT at 11:00 am with a reception following at the Somers Fire Department, 400 Main Street, Somers, CT. Burial will be private at a later date per the family's wishes. In lieu of flowers, gifts, contributions may be made to the Somers Fire Department, 400 Main Street, Somers, CT 06071; The Amherst Railroad Society, 1130 South Main Street, Palmer, MA 01069. Everyone keeps asking why Bill left us so soon. It is because his mission was completed. We must cherish his smile, his dry sense of humor and his genuine love of life. Maine, cocker spaniels, lobster and his family were his most cherished possession. We will miss him forever. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Somers Funeral Home. For online expressions of sympathy or directions please visit www.somersfuneralhome.com





Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary