William Thomas Battle
William Thomas Battle, 71, passed away at Village Green Nursing Home Bristol, CT on April 29, 2020. He was born in Hartford, CT to Irdell and Harry Lee Battle. Predeceased by his parents, he leaves behind a daughter, Alphie Battle of Greensboro, NC; son, Eric Battle of Hartford, CT; sister, Brenda Stallworth of Hartford; brother, Roger S. Battle of Greenville, NC; five grandchildren, two nieces, three nephews, as well as a host of other relatives and friends. He will be laid to rest with Military Honors at State of Connecticut Veterans Cemetery in Middletown, CT.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 14, 2020.
