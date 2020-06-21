William Van Saun
William Van Saun, 85, of Haddam, CT, beloved husband of Camille (Bawol)Van Saun, died Sunday June 14, 2020 at his home. He was born in Somers Point NJ, son of the late Alonzo and Alice (Driver) Van Saun. William met his wife of sixty-two years at the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn N.Y. where they both studied art and design. William spent much of his graphic design career as the Art Director at Wesleyan University. He also owned a graphic design business, Van Saun Associates. In addition to being an accomplished commercial artist, William was a very talented painter. Most of his paintings focused on industrial and rural landscapes. William was an active member and a communicant of St. Peter's Church. William was a most devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. Besides his wife Camille, William is survived by his son Mark Van Saun and his wife Joan of Keene, NH, daughters Lise Van Saun of Middletown, CT, Kristen Van Saun-Sandock and her husband Tom of Boxborough, MA, grandchildren Erik and Kyla Sandock and Michael, Julie, and Jocelyn Van Saun, He was predeceased by his brother, Richard. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may send memorial donations to: St. Vincent de Paul Middletown, PO Box 398, Middletown, CT 06457, http://www.svdmiddletown.org/donate/ To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
