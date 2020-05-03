On 04/27/2020, William W Wilcox V of Westwood, MA, formerly of West Hartford, Ct and Boca Grande Fl. and devoted husband of Priscilla, his wife of 71 years, passed away at 94 years of age. He was born on 04/24/1926 in Middletown Ct to Eleanor Sanborn Wilcox and William W Wilcox IV. He attended Eaglebrook School, Phillips-Andover Academy, and graduated from Wesleyan University in 1947. He served in the Navy in World War ll from 1944-1946. On June 26th, 1948 he married Priscilla Alden Trumbull in Englewood, NJ. After this they moved to West Hartford, Ct. where they began a family having three children - Ellen, Priscilla, and Wil. He began a long banking career starting as a teller in Hartford National Bank and after 44 years in the industry ultimately retired as Vice Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of Society for Savings in 1991. During his career he was appointed by Governor Meskill to serve on the Connecticut Investment Advisory Council. He was active in the community serving as a member on the Board of Trustees at Oxford School in West Hartford, at Watkinson School, at the Noah Webster Foundation and Historical Society, as a Director of the Hartford Symphony, a Corporator of Hartford Hospital and a Director of Security Connecticut Life Insurance Company. He was a member of the Hartford Golf Club, the Sea Island Golf Club, Boca Grande Club, and Lemon Bay Golf Club. Even after he retired, he continued his service and was a member of the Gasparilla Island Bridge Authority in Florida. He was predeceased by his wife Priscilla and his brothers Stephen Wilcox and Michael Wilcox. He is survived by his brother David Wilcox, his sisters-in-law Barbara Wilcox and Daphne Wilcox and his children Ellen Wilcox, Priscilla Wilcox, and Wil Wilcox and his grandchildren Tara, James, Lindsay, and Whitney and his great grandchildren Ellie, James, Cian, and Ronan and lots of nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Make -A-Wish Foundation or Old Colony Hospice, West Bridgewater, MA. A reception in his honor will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store