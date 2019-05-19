Hartford Courant Obituaries
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
(860) 875-3536
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Ellington Congregational Church
72 Main St
Ellington, CT
View Map
William "Bill" Wieliczka Jr. Obituary
William "Bill" Wieliczka, Jr. of Holyoke, MA, formerly of Ellington, CT, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.Bill was born June 10, 1964 to Janet Wieliczka and the late William Wieliczka. Besides his parents Bill leaves his sisters Sharon McLaughlin and her partner Francis O'Hara, Denise Richards and her husband Tyde, Tamara Neff and her husband William. His nephews and nieces Carl Neff and his partner Natascha Birch, Aaron Richards and his wife Kelly, Rachel Gaetani and her husband Joseph, Sarah Richards, and his great nephew Samuel Gaetani and his great niece Mia Richards. He also leaves many dear friends.After serving 3 years in the Army as an MP, he spent several years traveling throughout Europe and Africa. After returning to the states he worked for Coca Cola, attended Holyoke community college, and later worked for Kennametal. Bill's work did not define him. He was happiest when he was being creative. He was a talented artist and prolific painter. He was very active in various local theater companies and also wrote and directed plays, wrote many stories based on his travels and life experiences. Bill was a fun, funny lovable human being. He was generous and kind. His family and friends loved him very much and he will be profoundly missed by all.His family will receive friends on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4-7 p.m., at the Ladd Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Rd., (Rt. 83) Vernon. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019, 10 a.m., at the Ellington Congregational Church, 72 Main St., Ellington. Burial will be private at the request of his family. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory may be made to Holyoke Community College Foundation, 303 Homestead Ave. Holyoke, MA 01040.or American Foundation of Suicide Prevention www.afsp.org

logo

Published in The Hartford Courant on May 19, 2019
