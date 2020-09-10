William Zabel

William Edward ("Big Bill") Zabel?of Old Saybrook, CT?died peacefully, surrounded by his family on?September 5, 2020. ?He was?three days shy of his 91st birthday.? Bill?was born and?raised in Newington,?CT with his parents William and Esther along with?his?brother,?Norman Zabel. He was a?three-sport?athlete?at Newington High School?starring in?baseball, basketball and soccer.??Bill continued?his sports career?after high school,?playing semi-pro basketball and baseball?well?into his twenties?and early thirties. He married Andrea Mahan,?in 1952 and?they?moved?their family?to Bloomfield,?CT?shortly thereafter. ?Bill?was very involved in the?local?community; serving in the National Guard for ten years, actively involved with the First?Congregational Church of Bloomfield and?perhaps?was?best known for coaching?baseball for 20+?years in the Bloomfield area. He loved sports, especially?his beloved?Boston?Red Sox!?He faithfully?attended?nearly every?game for his children?and grandchildren?over the years. ?It was not uncommon for Bill and Andrea to drive hundreds of miles to support?family sporting events. Bill?started his professional career with the Town of Newington and?then?was?employed with?Society for Savings bank in downtown Hartford for over 30 years. ?Bill held several leadership roles at Society, rising to Senior?Vice?President?of?real estate?development,?retiring from the bank?in 1992.? In 1954, Bill built a?summer?cottage?by hand with his?father?and brother in?Cornfield?Point, Old Saybrook.?He loved the?ocean and?beach,?retiring?with Andrea to?Fenwood?Beach, Old Saybrook in 1994.?Bill?loved?Old?Saybrook, and?was often seen?walking, biking?or?swimming every day.?? He is survived by his loving wife?of 67 years,?Andrea,?son?Jeffrey?(and wife Jill)?of Washington, son?Gregory?(and wife Kelly)?of Rhode Island?and?daughter?Elizabeth?(Libbey)?of Florida. Bill (Popa) is also survived by his brother Norman?(and wife Edie),?eight?grandchildren?Adam, Hannah, Madeline Zabel, Katelyn, William?and?Michael?Zabel;?Matthew and Peter Dooley?and?great granddaughter,?Elle?Arsenault.? Memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research?Foundation at?www.jdrf.org?? Please sign guestbook at?courant.com/obituaries



