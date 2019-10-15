Home

Robinson, Wright & Weymer Inc
34 Main St
Centerbrook, CT 06409
(860) 767-8000
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Chester, CT
William "Bill" Frank Ziobron-93 of Deep River, passed away September 29, 2019, after a brief illness. Born in Deep River to the late Charles and Helen Ziobron, Bill began his career with the Merchant Maritime Service during World War II. He traveled the World and loved telling all his many adventures. He retired after 50 years working for the State of Connecticut. Bill is survived by his family including his wife Roberta (Alexander) Ziobron, children William, Edward, Susan, and grandchildren EJ, Margaret and Zachery. He was predeceased by his daughter Pamela. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Church in Chester on Friday October 18 at 11:00 a.m. Followed by burial at Fountain Hill Cemetery, 57 High Street, in Deep River with full military honors. To share a memory or express a condolence to Bill's family please visit: www.rwwfh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 15, 2019
