Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home - Wethersfield
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
(860) 563-9999
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Augustine Church
10 Campfield Avenue,
Hartford, CT
William Zola Obituary
William Zola, 82, of Hartford, passed away February 11, 2020 at home. He was the son of the late Edward and Elizabeth (Murphy) Zola. Bill was employed by Bedding Barn for many years. He was an excellent cook, enjoyed square dancing and had a keen interest in classic cars. Bill is survived by several cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday February 18, 2020 at 10:00 am in Saint Augustine Church, 10 Campfield Avenue, Hartford. Burial will follow in Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield. There are no calling hours. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Wethersfield has care of the arrangements. To share a memory, or for further information, please visit Farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 16, 2020
