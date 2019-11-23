Hartford Courant Obituaries
Services
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Willie B. Curgil


1931 - 2019
Willie B. Curgil Obituary
Willie B. "Big Shot" Curgil, 88 of Hartford, beloved husband of Ethel D. (Gadson) Curgil, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019. Born August 6, 1931 in Dooly County, GA. Before retiring he worked in construction, he had worked for Vasel Brothers and Butler Construction. He was an avid bowler. Beside his wife Ethel, he is survived by a daughter Adrina Marshall of Hartford; a son Raymond Curgil of Hartford; seven grandchildren, Jaquita Green, Catherine Marshall, Marissa Davis, Larry Curgil, Jr. Trevor Curgil, Shasharay Canada, Xavier Murphy; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by a son, Larry Curgil; a nephew, Frank Smith and all his siblings. His family will receive friends Monday, November 25, 2019 from 6-7 PM at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor followed by funeral services at 7:00 PM at the funeral home. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 23, 2019
