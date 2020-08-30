Mr. Willie James "Will" Morgan Jr., 67, of Greenville, NC, passed away on August 19, 2020, at Greenville Inpatient Hospice. Willie was the son of the late Willie James Morgan, Sr. and Ruth Mae West Morgan. He was born in Hartford, CT, July 10, 1953. Willie is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Audrey Marie, of Garner, NC; a devoted son-John Carey Morgan of Garner, NC; two daughters: Crystal Marie Morgan of Newport News, VA, and Cristina Marie Carrington (Robert) of Garner, NC. Eight grandchildren: Brynn Marie Morgan and Niquan Lamont Bullock of Garner, NC; Jonathan Narciso James Morgan of Goldsboro, NC; Kayla Nitara Marie Morgan of Garner, NC; Ethan Amir Chase Morgan of Goldsboro, NC; Lila Marie Carrington, Matthew Joseph Carrington and Joshua Carter Carrington of Garner, NC. Three brothers: Larry Jerome Morgan, Sr., (Karen) of Bloomfield, CT; Calvin Morgan (Denise) of Hartford, CT., and Rogers Morgan (Cheryl) of Windsor, CT. A private virtual memorial service will be officiated by Larry Osborne Sr., on Sunday, August 30th, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. For attendee details, please send an email to Focus11973@gmail.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store