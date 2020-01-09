Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Nixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie J. Nixon


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie J. Nixon Obituary
Willie (Touche') Nixon, 76, departed this life on January 4, 2020. He was born to the late Lloyd and Viola Nixon of Autaugaville, Alabama on September 23, 1943. A celebration of Willie's life will take place on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a Division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services), 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT at 12:00PM with a calling hour from 11:00AM – 12:00PM. Interment will take place at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, One Cottage Grove Rd., Bloomfield, CT. To view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -