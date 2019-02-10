Home

Willie L. Huguley

Willie L. Huguley Obituary
Willie Lee Huguley, 81 of Bloomfield, CT passed away peacefully on February 04, 2019. He was the owner of the Huguley's Captain's Chair Barber Shop in Bloomfield. A funeral service celebrating his life will be held on, Friday, February 15, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. Laurianetta and his family will receive friends from 11:30 am -1:00 pm also at the Lodge. Burial will follow at Mt. View Cemetery. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant from Feb. 10 to Feb. 14, 2019
