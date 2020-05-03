Willie N. Seward
1941 - 2020
Willie N. Seward, of Manchester, CT, entered into eternal rest on April 28, 2020. He was born October 7, 1941, to the late Johnie and Emma (Carroll) Seward in Norlina, NC. Willie was a Deacon at Light of the Gospel Ministry in Manchester, CT, where his wife Joanne Seward was pastor; he later joined New Antioch Baptist Church in Hartford, CT and became a Deacon there, where he served until his passing. He leaves to cherish his memories, three step-daughters: Lafondra Taylor of NC, Amanda Bechwith and Marsha Gouch of Manchester, CT; three sisters: Geraldine McNeil and Carolyn Andrews (Henry) of Henderson, NC, Mamie Judkins of Bloomfield, CT; one brother, Johnny Seward (Eva) of Colchester, CT; two sisters-in law: Christine Hunter (Carl) and Lenora Corum (Tyrone) of MD; one brother-in-law, Alfred Ray (Hilda) of CT; two special friends: Sandra Mendrell and Chester Johnson; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by: his wife, Pastor Joanne Seward; his step-son, Reginal Taylor; and his brother, James Carroll. A Drive-Thru Visitation will take place Wednesday, May 6, 2020, from 10:00 – 11:30AM; followed by an outdoor Celebration of His Life at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby St., Bloomfield, CT 06002. Interment will follow at Silver Lane Cemetery, East Hartford, CT.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
MAY
6
Celebration of Life
11:30 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
MAY
6
Interment
Silver Lane Cemetery,
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Thanks for your friendship.
In His Love,
Gladys S. Brooks
Gladys Brooks
Friend
