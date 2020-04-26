|
Willie "June" Sherman, Jr., 76, of Hartford, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Cusseta, AL on February 21, 1944, son of the late Willie Sherman, Sr. and Omega (Bennett) Sherman Lowe, he moved to Hartford with his family as a young boy. Willie worked for many years at the Hartford Civic Center where he was affectionately given the nickname "Taps". He later worked for Stop & Shop in West Hartford for many years until his retirement. He was an avid music lover and enjoyed playing the guitar and keyboard. He was a devoted Jehovah's Witness for many years. He loved teaching others about Bible principles and Jehovah God. He leaves his wife of 50 years, Phyllis (Dennard) Sherman of South Windsor; three daughters, Tawania Y. Sherman of Vernon, LaMeisha Sherman of Manchester, and Tamaria Sherman of Hartford; a brother, Calvin Lowe of Vernon; a sister, Louise Williams of East Hartford; a brother-in-law, Robert Dennard of Springfield, MA; four grandchildren, Krystal and Tracen Sherman, TaNajia Smith, and Taraeha Shelton; and a host of other relatives and friends. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Lewis Lowe; and a special uncle, Robert Porter. Services will be private. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For online condolences and to view the service after May 8, 2020, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020