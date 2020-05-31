Wilma Jane Schuerman, 81, of Simsbury, CT passed peacefully on May 24, 2020. She was born May 25, 1938 in Princeton, Indiana, the daughter of Willard and Mary Jane (Ridenour) Williams. She retired from Hartford Public School System where she worked as a high school English teacher. She was affectionately known to family and friends as "Jaye". She joins in heaven her loving husband of 54 years, J. Allan "Jerry" Schuerman, who passed in 2015. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa DiCiancia (Craig DiCiancia) from Granby, CT, her son, Mark Schuerman (Laura Stearnes), from Milford, MI, her grandchildren, Nick DiCiancia and Gina DiCiancia from Granby, CT, and her brother-in-law and sister in-law, John Schuerman and Wendy Seligmann. Jaye and Jerry met in college while Jaye was attending Indiana University and Jerry was at Purdue. Jaye left her best friends, "The Coolies", in Indiana, when she married Jerry and moved to Connecticut to start her career and her family. Jaye and Jerry had a beautiful life and marriage together. They were a great team. They discussed all their plans and made all their decisions together. Never was a voice raised in anger between them, and their love and devotion to each other was steadfast and pure. Their family was the center of their lives, and their greatest pleasure was to spend holidays and vacations with their loved ones. They had very dear friends and neighbors in both Vernon and Glastonbury, Connecticut, with whom they loved to entertain and vacation, creating wonderful memories. Among these memories were ski trips to Vermont (an annual excursion with the Vernon crew), lobster dinners, and beach trips to East Beach in Rhode Island, Cape Cod, and Virginia Beach. All loved ones remember their visits with the Schuermans would include popcorn, ice cream and sliced Red Delicious apples. Jaye and Jerry retired to Pinehurst, NC, and then Lady Lake, FL where they could enjoy their love for golf together and entertain family and friends. While in Florida, Jaye volunteered her time tutoring elementary students at the Villages Charter School. Jaye moved to Connecticut following Jerry's passing, where she continued to create special memories with her beloved grandchildren, Nick and Gina, and her daughter Lisa and son in-law, Craig. While we will miss Jaye dearly, we are happy for her reunion with Jerry. Her ashes will be laid to rest with Jerry's at the First Congregational Church in Vernon. There will be a private family memorial for Jaye at a date to be determined. Memorial donations may be made in her honor to the Farmington Valley Visiting Nurse's Association, 8 Old Mill Ln, Simsbury, CT 06070 or by visiting, www.farmingtonvalleyvna.org/donate.php For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.