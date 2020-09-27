1/1
Wilma L. Echtenkamp
Wilma L. Echtenkamp, 92, of Hartford, beloved wife for 70 years of Harlan M. Echtenkamp, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020, in Hartford. Besides her husband, she leaves two sons, Rev. Dr. Paul T. Echtenkamp and his wife Vilma of Hartford and John W. Echtenkamp of West Hartford; a son-in-law, Michael Klein of Richmond, VA; three grandchildren whom she cherished, David P. Castro, Eliana M. Echtenkamp and Joanna L. Echtenkamp all of Hartford; a sister, Adena Kleinschmidt of Fremont, NE; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a beloved daughter, Joan Rae Echtenkamp-Klein; two brothers, Donald and Raymond Walther; and two sisters, Ann Wittman and Paula Force. Her family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 30, 10-11 a.m., followed by a Homegoing Service at 11 a.m., at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. Entombment will follow in the Hillside Mausoleum in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Memorial donations may be made to Youth Challenge of CT, Inc., P.O. Box 763, Hartford, CT 06142-0763 or by visiting, www.youthchallenge.org. The family has entrusted the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home with the arrangements. For online condolences and to view the service live or after Saturday, October 3rd, at 10 a.m., please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
