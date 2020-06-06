Wilma (Vaillancourt) Payette, 82, of Windsor Locks, loving wife of 60 years to Richard "Dick" Payette passed away on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, at Johnson Memorial Hospital. Wilma was born New Year's Day in 1938, in Van Buren, ME on the family potato farm. Wilma was one of ten children born to the late Patrick and Elise (LaJoy) Vaillancourt. Born and raised in Van Buren, Wilma in her early school years attended school in a one room schoolhouse. She and Richard took many wonderful trips, some of their favorites were to Vatican City, the Holy Land, Medjugorje, and to Boston to see Pope John Paul, II for the second time. She sang songs for the musical groups, "The Locks People" and "Cooks Tour" for many years at nearby convalescent homes. She was a devoted Catholic and faithful parishioner of St. Mary Church. Wilma was the Matriarch of the Payette family; she loved cooking big family meals, cookouts, and cherished time spent with her grandchildren. In addition to her husband she is also survived by three children, Mark Payette of Windsor Locks, Matthew Payette of Plainville and Monique Hebert and her husband, Mark of Enfield; two grandchildren, Nicole Bulman and her husband, Evan of Boston and Corey Payette of Enfield; a sister, Patricia Cyr of Portland, ME. Wilma was predeceased by a son, Michael; six brothers, Sylvio, Emery, Hermel, Gerard, Herbie and Everett Vaillancourt; two sisters, Gladys Hamil and Carlene Zarling. There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial for Wilma will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 10 am at St. Mary Church, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks. Please meet at the church. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. For online expressions of sympathy or directions please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 6, 2020.