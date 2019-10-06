Hartford Courant Obituaries
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
Wilson Astor Samuel Henry


1949 - 2019
Wilson Astor Samuel Henry Obituary
Wilson Astor Samuel Henry, 70, of Sandisfield, MA and formerly of Hartford, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019. Born in Kingston, Jamaica on February 12, 1949, son of the late Wilfred and Ina Henry, he was raised in Kingston, Jamaica and had lived in Hartford for many years before moving to Massachusetts. He leaves two daughters, Alafia Thompson and her husband Hugh and Nicole Darden and her husband Michael both of Springfield, MA; two brothers, Vincent Henry and his wife Lodie of Ann Arbor, MI and Lascelles Henry of Hartford; five grandchildren, Nathaniel Thompson, Dascha Darden, Isaiah Darden, Simone Darden, and Elizabeth Darden all of Springfield, MA; and three nieces and a nephew, Vincent Henry Jr. , Leslie Henry, Heather Henry, and Nadine Salmon. His family will receive friends on Friday, October 11, 8-9 a.m., followed by a Homegoing Service at 9 a.m., at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 6, 2019
