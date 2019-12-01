Home

Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Trinity Covenant Church
Manchester, CT
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity Covenant Church
Manchester, CT
Winifred B. Bowler


1925 - 2019
Winifred B. Bowler Obituary
1/16/25 - 11/23/19 Winnie was born at 41 Nott St., Wethersfield, CT. She is survived by her dau. June Conrad(Carl), Granddaughter Sarah Conrad Collins(Josh), Carol Birden, Elanor Craviero(Don), cousin Harriet(Roberta) Delenta, several nieces, nephews and families. She was predeceased by her husband Arthur F. Bowler, siblings John S. Birden, Francis Florian. She graduated from Francis Stillman H.S. and attended Hillary Jr. College(UH) of CT. She was employed by P&W, Phoenix Insurance-Travelers. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Word of Life, AMG Int. or the Salvation Army. Calling hrs. Dec. 7th 1-2pm followed by a memorial service at 2pm. at Trinity Covenant Church, Manchester, CT
Published in The Hartford Courant from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
