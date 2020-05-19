Winifred Mae "Winnie" Kumnick, 77, of Wethersfield, CT, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford. Born February 26, 1943, in Hartford, CT, she was the daughter of the late Joseph W. and Helen Tisdale Kumnick. Although Winnie struggled in her early years when intellectual disabilities made school and social interactions extremely challenging, she eventually found her way to a role she loved, and would fill for over 25 years, as a cafeteria helper at Conard High School in West Hartford. Taking great pride in the job, she would enthusiastically share stories about the day's menu and her part in preparing it. When she hung up her apron at the end of her working years, Winnie was fortunate to be able to live in the warm and caring environment of a group home and to participate in an enriching day program under the auspices of the HARC organization. She will be missed by all of the many friends she made in her years at HARC. She is survived by her brother Albert, of Acton, MA, her brother, Michael, of Simsbury, CT, and was a beloved aunt to 7 nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her only sister, Kathleen Kumnick Minicucci. A simple graveside service will be held at St. Boniface Cemetery in Meriden, CT, on Thursday, May 21 at 1:30 PM. To honor Winnie's memory, please consider a donation to HARC, 900 Asylum Avenue, Hartford, CT 06105.



