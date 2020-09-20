Winifred M. (McInnis) Woods 85 of Old Lyme, Ct. (Meriden Ct and Middletown Ct) passed away quietly September 15th, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Her infant daughter predeceased Wendy. She was also pre deceased by her sister Patricia DeMidowitz of Brielle, NJ. and close family friend Joan O'Connell. She is survived by her children Jeffrey Woods and his wife Julie O'Shaughnessy of Essex Ct. her daughter Barbara Woods of Old Lyme CT, and her former husband Donald Woods of Old Lyme, Ct. She is also survived by her brother Francis (Frank) E. McInnis of Marlboro, Massachusetts, her 5 nieces and their families. She also leaves behind her feline friend and housemate Buddy. She was the loving Nan, Nanafred, Nanny, to her five grandchildren. Joshua Woods of Old Lyme Ct, Sonja Woods of Old Lyme Ct Emma McInnis Martin (Woods) and her husband Joseph of Bristol Ct, Brendan Woods of New York City, and Dylan Woods of Boston, Mass. Winifred, Wendy, Winnie was born February 11th, 1935 in Hartford Ct, the daughter of Francis J. and Winifred E. McInnis. At an early age after the passing of her Mom she and her sister (Patricia) moved to New Jersey to live with their maternal grand mother. She attended Lakewood High School and shortly after graduation she moved back to Hartford to work and live with her brother and father. There she met her future husband and they were married in June of 1955. She had two very energetic children who tested her patience daily and have done so for over 60 years. She achieved her Associates Degree from Middlesex Community College while working as a bank teller at the Central Bank in Meriden Ct. She retired as a title searcher/Para legal from the law firm of Halloran & Sage in Middletown Ct. She accomplished many things despite the personally turbulent times. She was thoughtful and compassionate loved crossword puzzles and as well regular puzzles and reading. She loved her home in Point O' Woods and her "Beach Girl" friends. She was especially close to Mary Anne Luzzi her neighbor and friend and the other self proclaimed "Pill on the Hill" Wendy loved her family beyond reproach and her smile, laughter, and sense of humor will be sorely missed. We would like to thank all those at Yale New Haven Hospital especially the teams in the ICU for their care and compassion for our mother and grandmother during her last few hours. You were phenomenal. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 AM at Saint Agnes Church 22 Haigh Ave Niantic Ct on Saturday September 26th 2020. Due to Covid restrictions the number of people will be limited to family first and close family friends .Burial will be private for family and a celebration of life to follow at the Black Hall Kitchen Co. 100 Shore Road Old Lyme,Ct. Please visit www.fultontherouxoldlyme.com
for directions and reception details and online guest book In lieu of flowers we would ask that a donation be made to YNHH, The American Cancer Society
, or the Shoreline Soup Kitchen in her honor.