Winifred Thelma (Roffler) Josephson, age 94, wife of the late Carl G. Josephson, Jr. died April 18, 2020 at the Ludlowe Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Fairfield, CT. Born in Hartford on January 17, 1926 she was the daughter of the late Werner and Minnie (Winar) Roffler. She attended schools in Hartford and West Hartford, graduating from William Hall High School in West Hartford, class of 1943. Winnie and Carl were married on September 17, 1949 and lived in Hartford and Glastonbury prior to moving to Waterford in 1973. She leaves many loving and special nieces, nephews and cousins. Winnie was active as a member and willing volunteer for many organizations including the Glastonbury Democratic Women's Club, the New London Landmarks, the Lyman Allyn Art Museum gift shop, the East Lyme/Waterford Newcomers Club and the Red Cross blood bank. She enjoyed playing bridge and loved to travel, especially to New York City. Those who knew Winnie will long remember her sense of humor and distinctive laughter. Final arrangements were made by the Shaughnessey-Banks funeral home in Fairfield for burial in Rose Hill Cemetery, Rocky Hill. At her request, there are no calling hours or services. Share an online condolence at www.Shaughnesseybanks.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020