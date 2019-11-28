Home

Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
View Map
Winnifred E. Branch


1928 - 2019
Winnifred E. Branch Obituary
Winnifred Eunice Branch, 91, of Hartford, CT entered into eternal rest on November 14, 2019. She was born to the late Jacob Bogle and Agatha (Edwards) Bogle on June 19, 1928 in Guy's Hill, Saint Catherine, Jamaica, West Indies. Winnifred (otherwise known as Aunt Mim) was predeceased by her husband Ulysees Branch, three brothers, nine sisters, niece Gloria, nephew Michael, and a grandnephew Bomani. A celebration of her life will take place Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 1:00PM with a calling hour from 12:00PM – 1:00PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a Division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the Branch family, please visit: www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 28, 2019
