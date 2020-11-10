Winnifred Ellen "Molly" Tate-Bennett, 85, of West Hartford, CT passed peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020. She was born in St. Andrew, Jamaica on February 18, 1935 to the late Lester and Ethel Tate. She migrated to the United States and married the love of her life and childhood friend, Collin B. Bennett. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of forty years, parents, and son, Michael Bennett, she leaves to cherish her memory and carry on her legacy sons, Adlai and his wife Stephanie and Collin B. Bennett Jr. (Barry) and his wife Brenda; three daughters, Sharon Bennett, Lisa Bennett, Dawn Bennett Wright and husband Trevor Wright; as well as a host of relatives and friends. There will be a wake on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 6-8PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002. A live streamed celebration of her life will take place on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11AM; with visitation from 10-11AM. Ms. Bennett's interment will be back in her home country of Jamaica. To leave a message of comfort for the Bennett family, view the full obituary, and the Live Streamed service, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com