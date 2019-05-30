Hartford Courant Obituaries
Winnifred U. Samuda Obituary
Winnifred U. Samuda, 89, of Windsor, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, May 20, 2019, at her home. Born in Westmoreland, Jamaica, West Indies, on July 6, 1929, daughter of the late Wilfred James and Maude Isabel (Vassel) Samuda, she was raised in Jamaica and migrated to Canada as a teenager and later to the United States settling in Alexandria, VA where she lived for many years. Winnifred worked in finance at the World Bank in Washington, DC for many years until her retirement. After her retirement, Winnifred moved to Covington, GA and later to Windsor to be closer to her family. She leaves nine cousins, Cecila King and her husband Arthur, Mabel Reynolds, and Devon Coral Woodstock and his wife Marvelle all of Windsor, Sylvester A. Vassel of Hartford, Vivian Vassel and his wife Sheila of Hartford, and Laura Woodstock-Forrester and her husband Patrick, Merline Jones and her husband Boswell, Claude Vassel, and Carriann Heye and her husband Michael all of Covington, GA; and a host of other cousins, relatives and friends. She was predeceased by a brother, Vincent Samuda; and a sister, Una Samuda. Her family will receive friends on Saturday, June 1, 9-10 a.m., followed by a Homegoing Service at 10 a.m., in the chapel of the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. For online condolences, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 30, 2019
