Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
50 Naubuc Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 633-2521
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
50 Naubuc Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
50 Naubuc Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
Winona Cavanaugh


1939 - 2019
Winona Cavanaugh Obituary
Winona (St. Jean) Cavanaugh, 79, of Marlborough, beloved wife to the late Raymond J. Cavanaugh, peacefully passed away Monday, October 28, 2019. She was born December 26, 1939 and raised in Van Buren, ME, daughter to the late Raol and Rachel (Desjardins) St. Jean. Winona is survived by two brothers with their spouses, Roger and Mary St. Jean of East Hartford, Clayton and Kelly St. Jean of Manchester; two step-children with their spouses, Raymond J., Jr. and Virginia Cavanaugh of Simsbury, Marlene and James Hayes of Tolland; as well as several cousins. Friends and relatives may pay their respects to the family Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 50 Naubuc Ave., Glastonbury from 10-11am, at which time a Remembrance Service will be celebrated at 11am in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Marlborough Cemetery, Rte. 66, Marlborough. To extend online condolences and/or share a memory, please visit farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 31, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -