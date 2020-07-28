1/1
Winona Davis
1929 - 2020
Winona Davis, 90, of West Suffield, entered into Eternal Rest on Sunday, July 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, in the comfort of her own home. She was born on July 28, 1929, the loving daughter to the late Ivan and Celia Willett. Winona was raised on the family farm in East Corinth, Maine, along with her three sisters. She married the love of her life, William Davis, and moved several places before settling down and making their home in East Windsor. She was a dedicated worker to CT General and then Cigna for 30 years before her retirement in 1992. Winona was an avid fan of UCONN Women's Basketball, being a former high school player herself. She was happiest at the ocean, whether it be the coast of Maine or trips to Cape Cod with William where they participated in clamming and oystering. She showed her artistic talents through jewelry making and writing poetry and had a love for flea markets. Winona is survived by her son, Marc Davis and his wife, Patricia, of West Suffield; four grandsons, Michael, Christopher, William, and Lewis; great grandchildren, Raia, Maeli, and Novan; a special friend who was like a son to her, Robert McGill; her beloved companion, Emmy Davis; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband, William Davis, she was predeceased by a son, William Davis; and her sisters, Gloria Goodale, Ruth Grenci, and Frances Foster. Relatives and friends may join the family for calling hours on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 12-2pm at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield, CT 06082. A service will follow at the funeral home at 2:00 pm. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. To leave online condolences please visit www.leetestevens.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 28, 2020.
