John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Winston A. Chevalier Jr.


1952 - 2019
Winston A. Chevalier Jr. Obituary
Winston A. "JR" Chevalier Jr., 67, of Tolland, husband of Laura A. (Marques) Chevalier, passed away on Wednesday October 23, 2019 at home. Born August 12, 1952 in Hartford to Winston and Helen (Ennis) Chevalier, he worked for the United States Postal Service. JR also served as a penalty box attendant for the Hartford Whalers. Besides his wife, he is survived by his sons Ben Chevalier and Adam Chevalier, both of Tolland; his brothers Brett Chevalier, Drew Chevalier, and Tim Chevalier and his wife Sue; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. JR was predeceased by his sister Lisa. A memorial service will be held Monday October 28th at 10 a.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street, Manchester, CT with burial to follow at St. James Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday October 27th from 4-6 p.m. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 26, 2019
