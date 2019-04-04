Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Resources
More Obituaries for Winston Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winston "Winnie" Stewart

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Winston "Winnie" Stewart Obituary
Winston Stewart, 71, of Port Richey, FL, formerly of Bloomfield, CT, passed away on March 11, 2019. He was born in St. Mary, Jamaica, W.I. on November 22, 1947, son of the late Hubert C. Stewart and Zelda Clarke. Winston came to the USA as an adult and settled in the Hartford area working in the manufacturing industry. He resided in Florida for the past 17 years where he worked at the VA hospital in Tampa. Winston leaves a wealth of family including his son, Germain A. Stewart and daughter, Latoya Stewart; six brothers, Vernon Stewart, Earl Stewart, Antonio Stewart, Smiley Stewart, Lewis Stewart, Valroy Stewart; five sisters, Alva Ford, Desrene Taylor, Joy Henry, Doreen McKnight, and Vivian Smith. He was a proud grandpa of 8 grandchildren and a loving and kind uncle to his many nieces and nephews.Winston's funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor with viewing from 10-11 a.m., followed by a homegoing service at 11 a.m. and burial in Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield. To send online notes of condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
Download Now