Wolfgang "Wolf" Wueste, 70, of Rocky Hill, CT passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. He was born on June 24, 1950 in Hamm, Germany and immigrated to the US at the age of 6. Wolf was a beloved father, brother, son, grandfather and friend. He studied computer programming and worked for more than 20 years at Aetna as a software engineer. At Aetna he was a proud member of the AE Ski Club where he made lifelong friends and developed a love for the sport that was passed down to his children. Wolf was perhaps best known for his handyman skills; being able to fix or repurpose almost anything and explain the process in great detail. He was happiest outside in his garden with towering pole beans and snap peas symbolizing his dedication. His passion could be tasted in his renowned raspberries. Wolf will be missed dearly by his family and friends and his memory will be cherished in our hearts. Wolf is survived by his sons, Brian and Eric, daughter Heidi, brothers, William and Robert, grandchildren, Luke and Hannah, nieces, Kirsten and Juliette, and his mother Ingeborg. A memorial service will take place at a later date.



