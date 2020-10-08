Wyatt Lyle Brown, 78, of Hartford, beloved wife for 30 years of Bernice (Hector) Brown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020, in Rocky Hill. Born in Chepstowe, Portland, Jamaica, West Indies on April 18, 1942, son of the late Herbert Brown and Fedricka Lushington, he was raised in Portland, Jamaica and immigrated to the United States and settled in Hartford 25 years ago. Wyatt worked as an appliance repair specialist at Sears Outlet in Newington for 10 years until his retirement in 2015. In his spare time, he enjoyed listening to his favorite music and playing the Poco Drum. He enjoyed preaching throughout his life and spreading the Good News of Jesus Christ. Besides his loving wife, he leaves a daughter-in-law, Iris Brown of Portland, Jamaica; four stepchildren, Bevon Willis and her husband Alfred of Port Chester, NY, Omar Chambers of Birmingham, England, Janice Allen of Birmingham, England, and Christopher Allen of Hartford; two grandchildren, Desmond and Tasha Brown both of Portland, Jamaica; 15 step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three siblings, Cebert Graham of NY, NY, Hermaine Mitchell of NY, NY, and Alvin Brown of Portland, Jamaica; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. His family will receive friends on Saturday, October 10, 9-10 a.m., followed by a Homegoing Service at 10 a.m., at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield. For online condolences and to view the service live or after Saturday, October 10th at 10 a.m., please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
