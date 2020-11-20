Xiangxi Wang, age 85, formerly of Springfield, Massachusetts, U.S.A. a friend to all, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was a graduate of the Sha He Middle School, Bo Bai County, Guangxi, China in 1954. She studied in Yulin Normal School from 1954 to 1956 and graduated in 1956. And she studied again in Yulin Normal College (former Yulin Normal School) in 1960. Born on May 7, 1935 to the late Xin Wang & the late Zongrong Liu, Xiangxi enjoyed a happy childhood. She loved literature and poems, and sports especially liked playing basketball, high jumping, long jumping. She used to get the first place in the high jump for the retired employee's sport game of Guangxi University for Nationalities. She also liked traveling, dancing and performing, meeting with friends, and she was very good in choreography for dancing. She choreographed a dance "Celebrate Reunion" and performed a lot in different events. She used to teach her dance to the retired dance group of the Guangxi University for Nationalities and performed in the University's celebration activities. She was a cadre and certified "First Level Teacher of the Middle School". She retired from The Affiliated Middle School of Guangxi University for Nationalities, Nanning, Guangxi, China in 1989. Before her last job, Xiangxi as a teacher worked for Yulin No. 7 Middle School, Yulin Jiefang Road No. 1 Primary School for middle school program in Yulin city, Rong County Town No. 1 Primary School, Rong County Da Rong Gao Wan Primary School, Gui County Mu Ge Xin Lian School for high school program, Ningtan Center School and Wendi Center School in Bo Bai county, Guangxi, China. She also worked for a short time for the Library of Guangxi University for Nationalities, Nanning, Guangxi, China. Xiangxi was a very smart, motivated and very responsible lady and loved her teaching job very much. She got many rewards such as "Advanced Worker", "Advanced Educator", "Final Exam Award", and an honor certificate of "Work as a Teacher 25 Years" by People's Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in1985. She was a very cheerful, friendly, lovely woman and had a lot of talents. She was a performer of East Culture Arts, Inc.("ECA") after she immigrated to Connecticut, U.S.A. in 2002, and participated many shows including Niagara Song and Dance Festival, Canada, Kite Festival in Washington D.C., and many culture events and shows at schools, community Center, nursing homes in New York city, Connecticut and Massachusetts. In January 14, 2018, ECA went to Beijing, China on behalf of American Overseas Chinese, performed in Middle-aged and elderly Spring Festival Gala, Xiangxi was the oldest performer of the Gala and got a reward of a special interview in the Gala stage following her performance with the ECA dance program. Xiangxi was a full of love, helpful, and happy lady. She used to help many her relatives and friends in her whole life. In January 26, 2020, Xiangxi participated the "Fundraising Ceremony for Sending One Hundred Fifty Thousand Face Masks to Wuhan" activity of Chinese American Guangxi Federal Association, in Old Westbury, New York, and submitted her donation after the ceremony. In February 29, 2020, Xiangxi joined "Zhuangxiang Oiltea Camellia Respect Relatives" activity of Guangxi Fraternal Association of America, in Flushing, New York, and gave her happy smile to all folks in the party. She is survived by her daughter Lena Tan and her husband Christopher Stan, son Hongtao Tan and his wife Nan Nan, brother Xiangming Wang and his wife Lianfang Wei, Chaozhen Wang and his wife Xiaohui Gan, sister Xiangyu Wang and her husband Shaoyu Li, grandsons Clark Stan, Dillon Stan, Ryan Tan, and Laiyu Tan, granddaughter Elsa Tan; many nephews and nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, cousins, relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Professor Dacai Tan in 2000 (Professor Tan graduated from Guangxi Normal University, Guilin, Guangxi, China, Mathematic major. She met him in 1954 at Yulin Normal School and married him in 1962), and her son Honglang Tan (he preceded her on November 11, 2019). Due to the pandemic, there will be no memorial service and wake in this difficulty time, but it may have one when appropriate in the future.



