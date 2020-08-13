Xire Beresford Wilson, 27, of Windsor, beloved husband for three years of Danyahl M. Jarrett-Wilson, and loving father to Cree, Sienna, and Savannah, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 7, 2020, as a result of injuries sustained in car accident. Born in Farmington on November 15, 1992, son of Beresford Samuel Wilson, Jr. of Hartford and Germaine D. Coachman of Windsor, he was raised in Hartford and Windsor and was a graduate of Windsor High School, Class of 2011. After high school, Xire continued his education at Delaware State University. While growing up, Xire loved to play basketball and played on the Windsor High School Varsity Team as well as in the Greater Hartford Pro-Am League after graduation. Most recently, Xire had been working for Unitex as a manager and driver. Xire was a gentle giant, lovable, and always cheerful and positive. His selfless nature was evident to everyone he met as he welcomed everyone into his home and was always willing to help others. He loved the Lord and his faith was the central focus in his life. He worshipped at Messiah Baptist Church in Bloomfield. Most of all, he will be remembered as an amazing husband, father, son, brother, and friend. Besides his loving wife Danyahl and his parents, Beresford and Germaine, he leaves to mourn his passing three children, Cree, Sienna, and Savannah Wilson all of Windsor; nine siblings, Milon Coachman and his wife Dana of Hartford, Qiana Coachman-Strickland and her husband Billy of Windsor, Christ Wilson of Windsor, Jared Clay Wilson-Frame, Cheyenne Wilson, Solomon Wilson-Frame, and Madyson Frame all of Hartford, Beresford Samuel Wilson, III of Meriden, and Xophia Wilson of Hartford; his maternal grandmother, Gearlean Coachman of Hartford; 11 nieces and nephews, Allen Coachman, Tyrus Weaver, Jr., Isaiah Coachman, Soleil Coachman, Milon Coachman, Zachius Powell, Olivia Coachman, Jada Westmoreland, Zahki Coachman, Ava Coachman, and Reign Coachman; three paternal uncles, Wayne Wilson of Vernon, Vaughn Wilson of Granby, Ward Wilson of Hartford; a paternal aunt, Susan Wilson of Hartford; four maternal uncles, E.C. Coachman, Jr. of Manchester, Dale Coachman and his wife Norma of Arizona, Michael Coachman and his wife Vicky of Fargo, ND, and Martin L. Coachman of Bloomfield; three maternal aunts, Denise Meadows and her husband Anthony of Manchester, Yvonne Coachman-Francis and her husband Walter of Hartford, and Young Ye Coachman of Hartford; his mother-in-law, Bridgett Gardner of Plainville; two sisters-in-law, Shainelle Palmer and Natasha Gardner both of New Britain; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by three grandparents, E.C. Coachman, Sr., Beresford Samuel Wilson, Sr., and Claire S. Wilson. His family will receive friends on Friday, August 14, 10 a.m.-12 Noon, followed by a Homegoing Service at 12 Noon, at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield. Attendance may be limited at times to comply with social distancing requirements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Xire Wilson Children's Scholarship Fund, c/o Windsor Federal Savings, 250 Broad St., Windsor, CT 06095. The family has entrusted the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home with the arrangements. For online condolences and to view the funeral service live or after Friday, August 14, at 12 Noon, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
.